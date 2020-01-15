Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.32.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.16 and a 12-month high of C$35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.95.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

