Kidder Stephen W Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,475,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.38. 5,376,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,721. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.