Kidder Stephen W Grows Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $59,454,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3,848.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 59,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

