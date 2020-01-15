Kidder Stephen W Has $8.72 Million Stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up about 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NSRGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 2,402,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,960. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

