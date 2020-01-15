Kidder Stephen W Increases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,488 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 1.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,940. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.