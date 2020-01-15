Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.25. 4,661,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,688. The company has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $196.50 and a twelve month high of $316.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

