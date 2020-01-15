Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,432 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W owned approximately 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,849,000 after buying an additional 128,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 84.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 63,444 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 213.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.71. The company had a trading volume of 240,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

