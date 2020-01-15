Kidder Stephen W Sells 681 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

