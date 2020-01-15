Kidder Stephen W Sells 978 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.78. 2,482,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,308. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

