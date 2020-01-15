Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $259,147.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, YoBit and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.