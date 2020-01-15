Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of TSE K traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.04. 1,003,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 44.81.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

