Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.36.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$58.45. 728,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,951. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$34.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.16.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.