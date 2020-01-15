Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,816.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,818.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

