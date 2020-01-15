Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.66.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.