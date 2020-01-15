Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 4,678 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

XOM opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.