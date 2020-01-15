Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,120. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

