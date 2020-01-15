KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KKR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $30.30.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

