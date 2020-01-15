Klimatas 1-Day Volume Reaches $993.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Klimatas has a market cap of $13,552.00 and approximately $993.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

