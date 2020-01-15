Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 370 ($4.87) on Wednesday. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 190.02 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 396 ($5.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.30 million and a PE ratio of 63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

