Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. 73,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,155. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

