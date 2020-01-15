Komodo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.85 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 5% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $67.50 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00586532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00141691 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00115821 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002417 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,879,708 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

