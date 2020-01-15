KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

KNCAY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

