Koninklijke Ahold to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

