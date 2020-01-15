Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,079,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after buying an additional 1,249,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,011,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after buying an additional 134,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.