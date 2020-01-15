Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 30,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 416,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,676,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,261. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

