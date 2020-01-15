KuCoin Shares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.62 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $88.11 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00012382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

