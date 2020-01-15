Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 148,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.54 million and a PE ratio of 87.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $5,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.