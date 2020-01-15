KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to announce sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.59 million and the lowest is $41.19 million. KVH Industries reported sales of $43.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year sales of $156.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.77 million to $157.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $170.03 million, with estimates ranging from $166.12 million to $173.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million.

KVHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 0.93.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,413 shares of company stock worth $128,657. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

