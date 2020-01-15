Kyber Network (KNC) Reaches Market Cap of $46.14 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $46.14 million and $11.11 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003078 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Poloniex, Liqui and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,961,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,869,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, TDAX, DragonEX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb, CPDAX, Ethfinex, Coinone, OKEx, COSS, Tidex, CoinExchange, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Poloniex, DEx.top, GOPAX, IDEX, AirSwap, Neraex, Bancor Network, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Coinnest, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

