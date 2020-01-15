KZ Cash One Day Volume Tops $430.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $27,850.00 and approximately $430.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

