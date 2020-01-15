L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 3,751,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,299. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.