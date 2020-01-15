L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
L Brands stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 3,751,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,299. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
