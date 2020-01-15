Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.23. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.42.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

