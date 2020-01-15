Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $136.65 and a one year high of $304.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.