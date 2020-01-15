Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,070 ($14.08) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 990 ($13.02). Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 739 ($9.72) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 854.38 ($11.24).

LAND opened at GBX 956.20 ($12.58) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 965.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 876.72.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

