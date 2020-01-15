Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($74.21).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess stock opened at €55.66 ($64.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.98. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.