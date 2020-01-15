LATOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $24.34 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and approximately $14,581.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin, COSS, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

