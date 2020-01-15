Lawson Products (LAWS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS):

1/14/2020 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

1/11/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

12/31/2019 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2019 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 9,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $503.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Get Lawson Products Inc alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lawson Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.