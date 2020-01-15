LBRY Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $9.45 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $191,541.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 649,075,700 coins and its circulating supply is 301,288,999 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

