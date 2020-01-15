Leadcoin (LDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $58,856.00 and $10.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Liqui. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Liqui, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.