Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

