Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $300.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.97 and a fifty-two week high of $301.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

