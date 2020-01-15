Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

