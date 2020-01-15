Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

