Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Shares of HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

