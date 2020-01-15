Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 3,310 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

