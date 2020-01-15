Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $140.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

