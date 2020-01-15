LEOcoin (LEO) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $674,053.00 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,770.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.01886285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.56 or 0.03785881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00658660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00751383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00085960 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00600432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 248,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 247,946,816 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

