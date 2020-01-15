Lethean Market Capitalization Hits $135,161.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $135,161.00 and approximately $609.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 838,401,065 coins and its circulating supply is 768,401,065 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

