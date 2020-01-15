Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,370 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $176,062.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,492.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 840,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,702,353. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

