LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.